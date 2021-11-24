Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 24, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

EXCLUSIVE: American Eagle Outfitters Posts Another Blow-out Quarter Ahead of the Holidays

Accessories

Bulgari Invests in Highly Strategic U.S. Market

Accessories

Fine Jewelry Is Becoming Less Formal — and More Fun

Faherty Brand a Case Study in Moving From ‘Native-Inspired’ to Native-Designed Fashion

“You can’t have a native-inspired design and have it be authentic in any way," said Leah Salgado, chief impact officer at IllumiNative.

Bethany Yellowtail, Indigenous fashion, Native Peoples,
A Los Angeles-based designer and entrepreneur, Bethany Yellowtail is the force behind the line, B.Yellowtail, as well as the B.Yellowtail Collective. Courtesy Faherty

Looking at American brand Faherty today — with its Indigenous-led “Native Initiatives” — depicts a relatively airtight picture.

But the road to inclusion was marred with cultural misfires.

Prior to cofounding Faherty with her husband Alex and taking up the role of chief impact officer, Kerry Docherty was a lawyer with a background in human rights. She “never really thought [she] would have a job in retail,” but contends Faherty isn’t the average retailer.

And reconciliation long past a calendar signal like Indigenous Peoples’ Month (November in the U.S.) is one reason why. “I always like to lead with what we did wrong,” said Docherty. “The fashion industry isn’t always able to say ‘appropriation.’”

The brand — reminiscent of the American Southwest with its rustic flair and comfort priority — was initially using Indigenous textiles “as inspiration with our clothing,” in Docherty’s words.

Related Galleries

She went for the heart of the brand’s missteps: “Saying the art honors the community without them benefiting is kind of like throwing a birthday party and saying, ‘You’re not invited.’”

That was three-and-a-half years ago.

The time since has been a turning point for Faherty as the brand transitioned away from its harmful, erasing language of “native-inspired” to “native-designed” by ingraining partnership, learning and reciprocity, according to Docherty. Native designers and artists like Bethany Yellowtail (who is Northern Cheyenne/Crow), Doug Good Feather (Lakota) and Steven Paul Judd (Kiowa-Choctaw) now represent the front-fold of talent.

“When I think about activism and climate change, the Indigenous community has really always been the gatekeepers and led the way and protected what most needs protecting. A big part of what we do is highlighting the people who already have the knowledge,” Docherty said, pointing to the importance of the land-back movement, or the just return of land back to Native people.

While today, just 5 to 10 percent of Faherty’s assortment is applicably Indigenous designed, each artist determines their involvement. Docherty maintained that it “depends on the designer and what works for them,” underlining this reciprocity as “part of having a decolonized partnership and listening to the designer.”

Inclusion is more than a moment, a campaign or a handout.

While the brand’s ongoing partnership enabled the Lakota Way Healing Center (founded by Good Feather) to purchase more than 220 acres of land to expand Indigenous spiritual practices, and helped Yellowtail upgrade to new office digs, Docherty clarified: “I always like to reiterate this is not Faherty helping the Indigenous community — this is changing the thinking.”

With an eye to future stewardship, Faherty built an internship program that prioritizes Indigenous youth. On the brand’s impact team, two Indigenous employees help guide the company’s evolving mission, and Docherty’s friend and IllumiNative founder and chief executive officer Crystal Echo Hawk (Pawnee), sits on the company board. IllumiNative is a Native-led, woman-led social justice organization that is one of Faherty’s partners.

Marking Paths Forward

The brand has made strides on inclusion that speak to more than a marketing push.

“Faherty is such a great example where they’ve been incredibly receptive to criticism and reworked the way they function as a company. They’ve made space for Native people in their company,” Leah Salgado (Pascua Yaqui), chief impact officer at IllumiNative, told WWD. “They aren’t just licensing a design or a pattern, [they’re] ensuring the product that is being sold is deeply connected to the community.” She reiterated that “you can’t have a ‘native-inspired’ design [as opposed to ‘native-designed,’ where Native artists have a stake in design direction] and have it be authentic in any way.”

But the inclusivity work fashion needs can’t be done by just a single brand.

“When we think about the fashion, for many folks, it is where we see shifts and changes in popular culture,” Salgado said. “Fashion hasn’t always been kind or accepting or accrediting to Native people.”

Salgado pointed to this year’s Met Gala as a major misstep on Native inclusion. “You can’t think about American fashion without thinking about Native people,” she continued. “The Met Gala is a really great example. There was one Native model [Quannah Chasinghorse] who was on the carpet, and there was one native designer [Korina Emmerich] in the exhibit — but there wasn’t native [representation].”

By creating space for accountability and reconciliation, fashion can find deliberate paths forward so long as ESG measures don’t just rope the Indigenous community in as an afterthought. “When it comes to folks doing [ESG] reports, not including Native people when doing this only speaks to this erasure,” said Salgado. “It becomes part of the norm to leave us out of the conversations that impact our communities.”

In moving toward a more just and equitable society, Salgado reiterated that: “It’s not about having one Native person on their board, but they have work that they’re putting forward and pathways forward for the fashion industry.”

On the flip side, Salgado said, “It’s up to consumers, too, to ask the right questions.”

You Can't Have ‘Native-Inspired’ Fashion and

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

You Can't Have ‘Native-Inspired’ Fashion and

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

You Can't Have ‘Native-Inspired’ Fashion and

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

You Can't Have ‘Native-Inspired’ Fashion and

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

You Can't Have ‘Native-Inspired’ Fashion and

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

You Can't Have ‘Native-Inspired’ Fashion and

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

You Can't Have ‘Native-Inspired’ Fashion and

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

You Can't Have ‘Native-Inspired’ Fashion and

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

You Can't Have ‘Native-Inspired’ Fashion and

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

You Can't Have ‘Native-Inspired’ Fashion and

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

You Can't Have ‘Native-Inspired’ Fashion and

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

You Can't Have ‘Native-Inspired’ Fashion and

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

You Can't Have ‘Native-Inspired’ Fashion and

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

You Can't Have ‘Native-Inspired’ Fashion and

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

You Can't Have ‘Native-Inspired’ Fashion and

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

You Can't Have ‘Native-Inspired’ Fashion and

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

You Can't Have ‘Native-Inspired’ Fashion and

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

You Can't Have ‘Native-Inspired’ Fashion and

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

You Can't Have ‘Native-Inspired’ Fashion and

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

You Can't Have ‘Native-Inspired’ Fashion and

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
You Can't Have ‘Native-Inspired’ Fashion and

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

You Can't Have ‘Native-Inspired’ Fashion and

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

You Can't Have ‘Native-Inspired’ Fashion and

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

You Can't Have ‘Native-Inspired’ Fashion and

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

You Can't Have ‘Native-Inspired’ Fashion and

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

You Can't Have ‘Native-Inspired’ Fashion and

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

You Can't Have ‘Native-Inspired’ Fashion and

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

You Can't Have ‘Native-Inspired’ Fashion and

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

You Can't Have ‘Native-Inspired’ Fashion and

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

You Can't Have ‘Native-Inspired’ Fashion and

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

You Can't Have ‘Native-Inspired’ Fashion and

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

You Can't Have ‘Native-Inspired’ Fashion and

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

You Can't Have ‘Native-Inspired’ Fashion and

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

You Can't Have ‘Native-Inspired’ Fashion and

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

You Can't Have ‘Native-Inspired’ Fashion and

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

You Can't Have ‘Native-Inspired’ Fashion and

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

You Can't Have ‘Native-Inspired’ Fashion and

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad