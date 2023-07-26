Near Half a Million ThredUp Clean-out Kits Were Ordered Last Year

ThredUp’s trademark teal polka-dot bag is certainly making its rounds, per its latest impact report. And so are its resale listings.

Some half a million, or 480,000, clean-out kits were ordered in 2022. This is a significant jump from the previous year, up 88 percent, even with ThredUp now charging for its clean-out service. The reseller processed 172.3 million items last year with 7.8 million items listed across ThredUp brand partners. This is per ThredUp’s impact report released Wednesday, which spanned emissions, DEI, upcycling and donations, among other callouts.

ThredUp’s “secondhand first” mindset bodes well for closet collaborations from stylist Karla Welch to “The White Lotus” star Haley Lu Richardson. Brands have jumped in on the action, with 88 brands launching dedicated resale programs in 2022. This includes 42 launched with ThredUp. Wall Street is getting a slice of the secondhand bug, too. Last year, the reseller dual-listed on Nasdaq and the Long-term Stock Exchange in an attempt to better underscore its value proposition.

In its latest report, ThredUp calculated 37,336 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalents, which varies vastly from its 154,942 reported last year. The latest report noted that previous years’ emissions were “restated due to a data error.” (The amount of ton-miles shipments to Canada were “overstated”). That being said, the report said the reseller has, for the first time, included after-market shipping in its footprint, a major stride in closing the accountability loop.

As for its diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, ThredUp reported 26 percent “minority” senior leadership, 60 percent female senior leadership and 3 percent “Black or LatinX”-identifying senior leadership in 2022. Its board is split 50-50 for female leadership with 20 percent identifying as a “racial minority” per the report. The company also reported a corporate retention rate of 96 percent in 2022, up 6 percent from 2020. Regarding philanthropic aims, in 2022 the company contributed to a range of causes and ran a number of social impact campaigns.

With a growing interest on the visibility of donations, ThredUp’s disclosures are paramount. The breakdown is that 61 percent of items are listed on ThredUp’s core marketplace, or thredup.com, while 34 percent are sold in after market and 5 percent make it on ThredUp’s “Rescues” program as a last resort. The Rescues program is little advertised but offers up heavily discounted goods, many with flaws. This liquidated assortment spans everything from $5 fabric filling, $60 for mixed clothing, $100 Coach handbags to $140 for designer men’s clothing, among other mixes. In 2022, ThredUp sold 1.5 million items through the Rescues channel alone.

As for its after market, 61 percent of items are sold to domestic thrift stores, 20 percent are sold to domestic graders or sorters and 19 percent are sold to international brokers. In all, ThredUp said 81 percent of its after-market items are “recirculated domestically.”

“Understanding our after market and working with a transparent network of partners is key for end-of-life success,” the report read. “All of our after-market partners must adhere to ThredUp’s Aftermarket Partner Code of Conduct — requiring transparency, integrity, awareness of environmental impact and respect for developing nations.”