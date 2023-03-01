×
Nikki Reed, Bailey Bass, Tati Gabrielle and More to Cohost RCGD Global Pre-Oscars Gala

Nikki Reed, Bailey Bass and Tati Gabrielle among hosts for RCGD Global's Pre-Oscars Gala.

“You” and “Uncharted” star Tati Gabrielle to co-host sustainable Pre-Oscars Gala by RCGD Global.
“You” and “Uncharted” star Tati Gabrielle to cohost sustainable Pre-Oscars Gala by RCGD Global. Courtesy RCGD Global

Entrepreneur Nikki Reed, “Avatar” star Bailey Bass, “You” and “Uncharted” star Tati Gabrielle and more will join as cohosts of sustainable fashion platform RCGD [Red Carpet Green Dress] Global’s Pre-Oscars Gala this March.

As the Oscars’ official sustainable style partner — having recently published a sustainable style code for famous faces — RCGD Global’s pre-Oscars event will return March 9 in Hollywood. RCGD Global has collaborated with The Academy since 2011 on its Red Carpet Green Dress initiative at the Oscars. Its newest style guide includes sustainable outfit recommendations, while highlighting past red carpet designs that are sustainable and include circular-inspired actions items.

RCGD Global’s current ambassadors include Tati Gabrielle, Sophie Turner, Marlee Matlin and Billie Eilish, many of whom have already showcased their passion for sustainability through climate change-related advocacy.

The event is an annual tradition by RCGD Global (now in its 13th run) whereby stars and collaborators such as Tencel and new partners such as sustainable apparel trade group Sustainable Apparel Coalition, get a platform for showcasing sustainable fashion and honoring past legacies.

RCGD Global said the event will have a “very special tribute to the legacy of Dame Vivienne Westwood,” though further details were not provided.

“To honor the legacy of one of the most influential and pioneering activists in the fashion industry Vivienne Westwood alongside some of our closest friends and ambassadors as cohosts feels like a celebration like no other. Our collaborator since 2012, Vivienne Westwood has always been a true inspiration for us all and we aim to follow her mission of having a positive impact on society through fashion,” said Samata Pattinson, chief executive officer at RCGD Global.

RCGD Global’s Pre-Oscars Gala will take place ahead of the 95th Academy Awards where RCGD Global and Tencel’s fourth annual Oscar partnership gowns will be unveiled on the red carpet. The collaboration produces occasionwear using 100-percent renewable cellulose-based fabrics.

