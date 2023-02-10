×
Friday's Digital Daily: February 10, 2023

Eye

Fashion

Sustainability

Fashion Cocktail Hours Find Impact at NYFW

Where the sustainable fashion set is gathering as NYFW kicks off.

Amora Haynes and Peder Cho at the Conscious Fashion Preview held at Virgin Hotels.
Amora Haynes and Peder Cho at the Conscious Fashion Preview held at Virgin Hotels. Madeleine Thomas/BFA.com

New York Fashion Week sees sustainable fashion as a focal point for parties.

Global nonprofit Remake (responsible for helping factories recoup billions in stolen wages under the #PayUp campaign) kicked things off Wednesday night with a panel and cocktail hour at ethical retailer Wolf & Badger in SoHo.

On Thursday, together with Global Fashion Exchange (or GFX) and Virgin Hotels, conscious fashion festivities continued into the night. The “Conscious Fashion Preview” was supported by the U.N. Conscious Fashion and Lifestyle Network and was held at Virgin Hotels’ newest New York City location on 30th Street between 6th Avenue and Broadway.

Held in the hotel’s “Everdene” library space, servers clad in red velvet jumpsuits strode through the room serving light bites before dinner and remarks. The bar was flanked by a rainbow bookshelf and CBD cocktails contributed to the groovy appeal.

Environmentalists, designers, influencers, fashion media, brand communications heads and academics were in attendance. Among them were GFX’s founder Patrick Duffy, who hosted the event alongside Fashion Impact Fund’s founder Kerry Bannigan, joined by influencer Marina Testino, model Zinnia Kumar and environmentalists Saad Amer and Aditi Mayer, among others.

On Friday afternoon, Fashion Impact Fund and nonprofit PVBLIC Impact Series will convene at the U.N. headquarters in New York to discuss how fashion can power new possibilities for social impact using the Sustainable Development Goals, or SDGs as they’re known, as a guiding framework. The Fashion Impact Fund provides grants to female founders advancing equitable workforce development in the fashion industry.

As part of the Ace Hotel’s Ace Suite Workshops, fashion showgoers and sustainability enthusiasts can put their skills to work at two hands-on events. Repair Shop will host “Artful Darning for Knits and Wovens” teaching attendees how to repair textiles Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and La Réunion’s designer Sarah Nsikak will host a “Hand Appliqué Workshop” showcasing three methods of hand appliqué Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Attendance costs $25 per workshop.

On Sunday, GFX will host a NYFW clothing swap in honor of Utopia designer Peder Cho’s NYFW debut, also to be held at Virgin Hotels. Along with fellow designer Jérôme LaMaar (who also has a talk scheduled Friday), Cho stars as a judge in “Upcycle Nation” on Fuse which is all about upcycling.

Visiting from Los Angeles, Cho gave WWD a preview Thursday night of what’s to come from Utopia, including a soft white sculpted rib tank-style dress and reconstructed items meant for layering. All of the pieces are upcycled.

