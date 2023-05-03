Another Tomorrow, More Convene at ‘Brands With a Mission’ Dinner, ‘Musings’ Acquired by Blue Horizon

NEW YORK — Sustainable salons have become the meeting place for today’s change agents.

The latest evidence is in the annual “Brands With a Mission” dinner, held in the home of Susan and David Rockefeller, with fellow cohosts Karine Ohana, investment banker at Ohana & Co., and Kara Ross.

For the past decade, the women have shared in the mission to foster change and give entrepreneurs an international stage to drive impact, hosting intimate events in New York, Paris and Los Angeles since.

“Obviously, the number-one necessity is bringing innovation to the table in order to solve existing environmental or social problems and help consumer behaviors evolve in a conscious way,” Ohana told WWD. The highlighted innovations spanned ocean conservation, wellness, biotech innovators in beauty and hair care, and slow fashion.

Among the guests at Tuesday’s dinner were Another Tomorrow’s founder Vanessa Barboni Hallik, Guerlain’s creative director and French-born makeup muse Violette Serrat, celebrity aesthetician Angela Caglia and founder of Integrated Beauty, K18’s chief executive officer Suveen Sahib, philanthropist Oxana Girko as well royalty, artists and investors in the ranks. Princess Yasmine Murat, as well as Joelle Garriaud-Maylam, senator and NATO parliament chairman and Audrey Azoulay, director general of Unesco, were also in attendance.

Hallik spoke to the need for a systemic change in fashion, which she embraces by taking back control of her supply chain with the addition of digital identities from tech partner Everything and through certifications like B Corp. Meanwhile, Caglia highlighted her love for natural skin care solutions (including her award-winning soufflé moisturizer) designed for women to positively embrace aging.

Ohana & Co. runs an impact incubator, making several investments in brands like Another Tomorrow, Bandier and metaverse pioneer Rtfkt. Investments were a topic of conversation as “Musings,” Susan Rockefeller’s long-running environmental magazine, was acquired as of Wednesday by Blue Horizon Corp. under its Live Kindly media property. Founded by Roger Lienhard, the firm was an early investor in Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods, among many alternative meat and plant-based food disruptors.

For Susan Rockefeller, the decision to sell Musings (though details were undisclosed) ultimately came down to an “alignment in values,” compassion being one of them, she said at the dinner.

As the financial world is moving to adapt to new consumer demands, WWD asked whether Ohana foresees climate disclosure mandates from the SEC by yearend, and she also hopes to see corporations model the work of emerging innovators. Speaking of the shared need for technology and wellness-driven solutions to climate change, Ohana said small evening gatherings like the one held Tuesday are “venues” for fostering impact.