×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: December 5, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Dior Men’s Pre-Fall 2023

Fashion

Balenciaga CEO, Demna Apologize for ‘Disturbing’ Ads 

Men's

Sehun, Lewis Hamilton, Lila Moss Attend Dior Event at Grand Egyptian Museum

Pop-up Crisis Takes Over Old Police Station on Savile Row for a Cause

The charity sale featuring pieces donated by Bianca Saunders, Jimmy Choo, Wales Bonner and Burberry is looking to raise 125,000 pounds this year for Crisis, a charity for people without homes in the U.K. 

The old police station on Savile Row in London.
The old police station on Savile Row in London. Courtesy

LONDON More than 100 fashion brands — including Bianca Saunders, Jimmy Choo, Wales Bonner and Burberry — are participating in a fundraising pop-up event on Savile Row for Crisis, a charity for people without homes in the U.K.

Running from Monday to Dec. 14 at the old West End Central police station on the British tailor-crammed street, the event has been organized by fashion editor Tom Stubbs and Anda Rowland, director at Anderson & Sheppard and chair of the Savile Row Bespoke Association.

Rowland said the pop-up idea was born on Savile Row in 2018, after a conversation that she had with Stubbs over a cup of tea.

Related Galleries

“Many of our friends in the men’s clothing industry rallied around the initiative and donated as much as they could to support an important cause and a charity that is committed to helping. We were backed by The Pollen Estate, who lent us a space slotted in between some of the world’s most prestigious bespoke tailoring houses. It seemed natural for the menswear community to come together on a street that is world-famous for the best tailoring in the world,” she said.

The old police station on Savile Row in London
The old police station on Savile Row in London. Courtesy

Stubbs added that the project was launched to bridge the gap “between what we as fashion industry people could effectively solicit” and “what existing Crisis shops can sell — they’re not geared for it on the volume or varied levels we ended up receiving.

“We’ve also got the team knowledge to do a big retail moment. Collating all this stuff at one moment before Christmas makes a big impact. It’s an event and a buzz. The experience of coming to Savile Row is a big thing on the customer experience level,” he added.

Working with Crisis makes a real difference for those who are less fortunate, Stubbs stressed.

“The fact that Crisis addresses the omnipresent issue of real people really struggling with homelessness all around us in London makes them a very significant charity organ that clearly really makes a difference. I worked on the clothes banks in Hackney at Christmas and could see how they would benefit massively from donations of clothes we could raise,” he said.

They hope that this year’s pop-up can break its 100,000-pound record set in 2019, and raise 125,000 pounds for the charity.

Anda Rowland and Tom Stubbs
Anda Rowland and Tom Stubbs Courtesy

Rowland also thinks that this pop-up can bring more attention to Savile Row for the holiday season.

“There is renewed momentum, following the pandemic, to bring more energy and talent to the area and to create smaller tailoring units and affordable workshop spaces to maintain this cluster of world-class excellence,” she said.

Sam Kershaw, buying director at Mr Porter, which is one of more than 100 brands and retailers that have donated to the pop-up this year, said he is pleased to see the return of the charitable event.

“We are proud to have supported them since the inaugural pop-up and into this year. And more so than ever before, 2022 feels increasingly important for us to show our support alongside our industry friends. Hosting on Savile Row, the world-famous destination for men’s tailoring, is central to the pop-up’s success by helping to drive footfall through the door and raise further awareness of Crisis and the team’s great work,” he said.

Milliner Stephen Jones said he is honored to be taking part in “such a wonderful event for Crisis.”

“I feel in these current times their work is such a vital part of society, ensuring everybody feels safe and allowing those who are less fortunate access to the very things we all take for granted. It is a delight to be able to donate hats and use my craft so Crisis can raise funds and hopefully there will be fewer people left in the cold this Christmas,” he added.

Other notable participants include Barbour, CP Company, Ede & Ravenscroft, Edeline Lee, Gabriela Hearst, Giles Deacon, Globe Trotter, Huntsman, Johnstons of Elgin, Manolo Blahnik, Phaidon, Pringle of Scotland, Richard James, Shaun Leane, Tod’s and YMC.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Pop-up Crisis Takes Over Old Police Station on Savile Row for a Cause

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Pop-up Crisis Takes Over Old Police Station on Savile Row for a Cause

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Pop-up Crisis Takes Over Old Police Station on Savile Row for a Cause

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Pop-up Crisis Takes Over Old Police Station on Savile Row for a Cause

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Pop-up Crisis Takes Over Old Police Station on Savile Row for a Cause

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Pop-up Crisis Takes Over Old Police Station on Savile Row for a Cause

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Pop-up Crisis Takes Over Old Police Station on Savile Row for a Cause

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Pop-up Crisis Takes Over Old Police Station on Savile Row for a Cause

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Pop-up Crisis Takes Over Old Police Station on Savile Row for a Cause

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Pop-up Crisis Takes Over Old Police Station on Savile Row for a Cause

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Pop-up Crisis Takes Over Old Police Station on Savile Row for a Cause

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Pop-up Crisis Takes Over Old Police Station on Savile Row for a Cause

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Pop-up Crisis Takes Over Old Police Station on Savile Row for a Cause

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Pop-up Crisis Takes Over Old Police Station on Savile Row for a Cause

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Pop-up Crisis Takes Over Old Police Station on Savile Row for a Cause

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Pop-up Crisis Takes Over Old Police Station on Savile Row for a Cause

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Pop-up Crisis Takes Over Old Police Station on Savile Row for a Cause

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Pop-up Crisis Takes Over Old Police Station on Savile Row for a Cause

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Pop-up Crisis Takes Over Old Police Station on Savile Row for a Cause

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Pop-up Crisis Takes Over Old Police Station on Savile Row for a Cause

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Pop-up Crisis Takes Over Old Police Station on Savile Row for a Cause

Hot Summer Bags

Pop-up Crisis Takes Over Old Police Station on Savile Row for a Cause

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Pop-up Crisis Takes Over Old Police Station on Savile Row for a Cause

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Pop-up Crisis Takes Over Old Police Station on Savile Row for a Cause

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Pop-up Crisis Takes Over Old Police Station on Savile Row for a Cause

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Pop-up Crisis Takes Over Old Police Station on Savile Row for a Cause

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Pop-up Crisis Takes Over Old Police Station on Savile Row for a Cause

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Pop-up Crisis Takes Over Old Police Station on Savile Row for a Cause

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Pop-up Crisis Takes Over Old Police Station on Savile Row for a Cause

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Pop-up Crisis Takes Over Old Police Station on Savile Row for a Cause

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Pop-up Crisis Takes Over Old Police Station on Savile Row for a Cause

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Pop-up Crisis Takes Over Old Police Station on Savile Row for a Cause

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Pop-up Crisis Takes Over Old Police Station on Savile Row for a Cause

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Pop-up Crisis Takes Over Old Police Station on Savile Row for a Cause

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Pop-up Crisis Takes Over Old Police Station on Savile Row for a Cause

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Pop-up Crisis Takes Over Old Police Station on Savile Row for a Cause

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Pop-up Crisis Takes Over Old Police Station on Savile Row for a Cause

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Pop-up Crisis Takes Over Old Police Station on Savile Row for a Cause

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Pop-up Crisis Takes Over Old Police Station on Savile Row for a Cause

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Pop-up Crisis Takes Over Old Police Station on Savile Row for a Cause

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Pop-up Crisis Takes Over Old Police Station on Savile Row for a Cause

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Pop-up Crisis Takes Over Old Police Station on Savile Row for a Cause

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad