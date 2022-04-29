Sustainable Apparel Forum Returns to Dhaka in May, With H&M, Higg and More Speaking

Bangladesh Apparel Exchange is planning its third edition of Sustainable Apparel Forum.

The sustainability event convenes government leaders, industry voices and changemakers across sectors and is planned May 10 at the International Convention City Bashundhara in Dhaka.

As the second largest garment exporting hub in the world, the Bangladeshi apparel scene and its global network of fashion brands are already exploring scaled initiatives (like a new textile recycling scheme, see GFA’s “Circular Fashion Partnership”) in addition to its existing sourcing prestige. The focus of the conference will be in fast-tracking unified progress and the mobilization of much-needed green financing in the industry.

Registrants can visit the SAF website to secure their attendance. Pacific Jeans, Cotton USA, Laudes Foundation, Higg and H&M Group are among the sponsoring companies and speakers.

Speakers span government leaders, policymakers, fashion brand executives and just about every sector, including the likes of: Dr. Tawfiq-e-elahi Chowdhury, Bir Bikrom, adviser to the prime minister of Bangladesh on power, energy and mineral resources; Anna Athanasopoulou, head of unit for social economy and creative industries at the European Commission; Barbara Bijelic, financial sector and regulatory engagement lead center for responsible business conduct, Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD); Lindita Xhaferi-Salihu, sectors engagement lead, United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC); Pascal Brun, head of sustainability, H&M; Javier Santonja Olcina, regional head, Bangladesh & Pakistan, Inditex; Ayesha Barenblat, founder and chief executive officer of Remake, and Najet Draper, vice president of research at Better Buying, among many others.

Topics span decarbonization, circularity, due diligence, fair purchasing practices, ESG, sustainable cotton and more. There will also be 20 green growth technology solution providers on exhibit at the event, stationed for duty amid networking breaks and live audience engagement.

Mostafiz Uddin, founder of the Bangladesh Apparel Exchange, said the goal is to create a “catalyst for genuine industry change.” Uddin is also a sustainable denim manufacturer credited with establishing the SAF event four years ago, amid pressing climate urgency. In gathering key stakeholders across industry in Dhaka, Uddin said, “We intend to raise the bar in a serious way.”

BAE has a number of events including its Bangladesh Denim Expo, currently in its 12th edition, which runs May 10 to 11.