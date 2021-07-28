Tapestry Inc. is upping the ante on its commitment to its workforce.

The fashion firm — parent to the Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman brand — revealed Wednesday that it would raise its minimum wage to $15 an hour, starting Sept. 5, for all U.S.-based Tapestry employees, joining retailers such as Target, Amazon and Costco that already have similar wage floors.

In addition, Tapestry associates employed as of March 31 and who are not eligible for annual incentive plans will soon receive one-time appreciation bonuses: $500 for store associates and $1,000 for store managers.

“At Tapestry, we are committed to leading with purpose to stretch what’s possible both within our organization and the world at large,” Joanne Crevoiserat, chief executive officer of Tapestry, said in a statement. “The initiatives we are announcing today, including the formation of the Tapestry Foundation, the expansion of our Corporate Responsibility goals and our incremental investment in our talent, represent an important step forward on this journey. Further, our resolve to making the world more inclusive, sustainable and safe has never been stronger. By taking actions that bring our purpose and values to life, we are embracing our responsibility as a global fashion company to affect positive change for our industry and our stakeholders.”

The newly-founded Tapestry Foundation’s mission includes fighting climate change, in addition to advancing other social initiatives. The company made an inaugural contribution of $25 million to the foundation. The Coach Foundation also plans to grant $25 million to the Tapestry Foundation.

Other company initiatives include tying senior-level incentive packages to diversity and inclusion efforts, granting one paid volunteer day per year to all employees to promote community service and committing to buying 100 percent renewable electricity in Tapestry’s stores, offices and fulfillment centers by 2025.

“Tapestry’s people are the face of its brands to the customer and they play a vital role in the company’s success,” the firm said in a statement. “This action is an important investment in building great teams and it reinforces Tapestry’s ongoing commitment to unlock the power of its people.”

Tapestry plans to report quarterly earnings on August 19, before the market opens.