Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: June 8, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Chanel’s Bruno Pavlovsky on Business in Italy, Preserving Supply Chain, Craftsmanship

Accessories

Blackpink’s Lisa, Anne Hathaway Attend Bulgari Gala in Paris

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Emilio Pucci Has a New CEO

The RealReal, Fashionphile, Among New ‘Act’ Reuse Policy Group

The RealReal, Rent the Runway, Fashionphile among new working group tackling textile reuse in fashion.

The RealReal, consignment, resale, fashion, upcycled,
The RealReal — whose CEO and founder recently stepped down — among new circularity policy group. Courtesy

A new textile reuse group counting fashion’s resale and rental pioneers aims to tackle circular policy.

Called the American Circular Textiles policy group — or ACT — the New York-based working group was cofounded by Circular Services Group (CSG) and Resource Recycling Systems (RRS), along with 11 other founding organizations, including ThredUp, Rent the Runway, The RealReal, CaaStle, Thrilling, Trove, Treet, Recurate, SuperCircle, Fashionphile and Tersus.

“As a leader in recommerce, Rent the Runway has long believed in the power of wearing and celebrating clothing to its fullest potential as a way to curb the enormous amount of waste the industry generates,” said Megan Farrell, head of sustainability at Rent the Runway. “To take our collective work to the next level, we need solutions that will help scale textile recycling and reuse once a garment has reached the end of its wearable life. We’re happy to join Act and drive progress on this important work together.”

Related Galleries

Stuart Ahlum, cofounder of SuperCircle, expressed excitement in building the coalition. “The goals of this group are core to our mission of keeping clothes out of landfill, and we hope that, alongside these fantastic operators and thought leaders, we can help shape supporting policy.”

Having held its first meeting last week, Act will continue to convene key stakeholders monthly, starting with the circular fashion community, in hopes of staking textile reuse firmly atop policymakers’ agendas.

“By 2023, we will expand our scope to textile recyclers and those involved further downstream,” CSG’s founder and textile reuse veteran Rachel Kibbe, told WWD. “We have already started these conversations. Founding members must be able to delegate a maximum of two representatives with the ability to attend monthly meetings, participate actively in discussions and make expedient decisions on behalf of the company.”

Highlighting the relative absence of textile waste among recent policy efforts – including the “Fashion Act,” (spawning a couple of reaction letters), Kibbe believes circularity is a white space in the policy landscape and that Act will further help “align” policy and nudge forward promising innovations.

By the end of the year, Act will publish a paper for lawmakers proposing industry-supported policy mechanisms designed to advance textile reuse and a “preferred materials management approach” starting at the top of the circular economy waste hierarchy.

The RealReal, Fashionphile, Among New ‘Act’

Hot Summer Bags

The RealReal, Fashionphile, Among New ‘Act’

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

The RealReal, Fashionphile, Among New ‘Act’

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

The RealReal, Fashionphile, Among New ‘Act’

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

The RealReal, Fashionphile, Among New ‘Act’

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

The RealReal, Fashionphile, Among New ‘Act’

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

The RealReal, Fashionphile, Among New ‘Act’

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

The RealReal, Fashionphile, Among New ‘Act’

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

The RealReal, Fashionphile, Among New ‘Act’

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

The RealReal, Fashionphile, Among New ‘Act’

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

The RealReal, Fashionphile, Among New ‘Act’

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

The RealReal, Fashionphile, Among New ‘Act’

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

The RealReal, Fashionphile, Among New ‘Act’

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

The RealReal, Fashionphile, Among New ‘Act’

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

The RealReal, Fashionphile, Among New ‘Act’

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

The RealReal, Fashionphile, Among New ‘Act’

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

The RealReal, Fashionphile, Among New ‘Act’

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

The RealReal, Fashionphile, Among New ‘Act’

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

The RealReal, Fashionphile, Among New ‘Act’

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

The RealReal, Fashionphile, Among New ‘Act’

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

The RealReal, Fashionphile, Among New ‘Act’

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

The RealReal, Fashionphile, Among New ‘Act’

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

The RealReal, Fashionphile, Among New ‘Act’

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

The RealReal, Fashionphile, Among New ‘Act’

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

The RealReal, Fashionphile, Among New ‘Act’

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

The RealReal, Fashionphile, Among New ‘Act’

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

The RealReal, Fashionphile, Among New ‘Act’

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

The RealReal, Fashionphile, Among New ‘Act’

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

The RealReal, Fashionphile, Among New ‘Act’

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

The RealReal, Fashionphile, Among New ‘Act’

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

The RealReal, Fashionphile, Among New ‘Act’

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

The RealReal, Fashionphile, Among New ‘Act’

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

The RealReal, Fashionphile, Among New ‘Act’

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

The RealReal, Fashionphile, Among New ‘Act’

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

The RealReal, Fashionphile, Among New ‘Act’

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

The RealReal, Fashionphile, Among New ‘Act’

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

The RealReal, Fashionphile, Among New ‘Act’

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

The RealReal, Fashionphile, Among New ‘Act’

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

The RealReal, Fashionphile, Among New ‘Act’

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

The RealReal, Fashionphile, Among New ‘Act’

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

The RealReal, Fashionphile, Among New ‘Act’

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad