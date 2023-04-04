Tiffany & Co. Foundation Surpasses $100 Million in Grant-making

The Tiffany & Co. Foundation — Tiffany’s philanthropic arm that provides funds to support land and ocean conservation — has arrived at a milestone.

On Tuesday the foundation revealed that it has surpassed $100 million in grant-making. The Tiffany & Co. Foundation was founded in 2000 in New York City, with the aim to create a more sustainable planet. To the jeweler’s credit, Tiffany engaged in discussions around sustainability before they were more widely fashionable.

Tiffany chief executive officer Anthony Ledru said of the foundation reaching its $100 million mark: “Sustainability is deeply engrained in Tiffany & Co.’s brand DNA and is part of both our heritage and future. Since 2000, the Tiffany & Co. Foundation has been creating meaningful impact to benefit seascapes and landscapes across the globe. We are proud of its efforts over the past two decades and are committed to continuing to create lasting impact for future generations.”

As part of its grant-making, the Tiffany & Co. Foundation has helped enable the conservation of 30 marine protected areas, in a space that cumulatively measures more than 11 million square kilometers — or about the size of the United States. These marine environments are located globally.

The foundation has provided grants to coral reef foundations representing the interests of more than 30 countries around the world, including The Great Barrier Reef Foundation, the Coral Reef Alliance and The Nature Conservancy.

The foundation has also helped organizations responsible for cleaning abandoned mines across the Americas. It has also helped residents of Sierra Leone reclaim abandoned diamond mines as part of Resolve, which works with local communities affected by diamond mining.