EXCLUSIVE: Tracy Reese Reveals ‘Hope for Flowers’ New Studio

Tracy Reese is moving on up with a new light-filled studio in her hometown Detroit.

“This is not a retail store,” Reese said. “The space encompasses a design studio incorporating a small-batch production unit and a community classroom for the facilitation of our art enrichment and community workshops, which are focused on sustainability.”

After discontinuing her eponymous label years ago, Reese has been laser-focused on her brand Hope for Flowers. Her previous location was at Franklin Wright Settlements’ Youthville location in Midtown Detroit. The studio location is what Reese described as “quite feminine, yet modern,” with use of natural and recycled materials in decor wherever possible. The 3,200-square-foot space officially opens this Friday. To celebrate, Reese is hosting an intimate gathering with industry professionals and local residents. It is located in the historic Sugar Hill district of Midtown Detroit. Steps from museums and galleries, the studio is in the heart of Detroit’s cultural center.

Her office is full of light and plant life.

It’s much more than a store, with space for learning.

“Our classroom is a discovery moment,” said Reese. “It is open to the public for all of our classes and workshops, which are free to Detroit residents and children who attend Detroit Public Schools. It is a place of endless discovery and inspiration! We are highlighting our fall schedule of classes for youth and adults. Children and adults are learning about the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals while creating art utilizing found and upcycled materials. We also have a robust schedule of upcoming community workshops focused on sustainability including mending, recycling, shoe care and repair and composting.”

The brand’s entire ethos is built on strong community ties and skills development in Detroit. Reese said the most rewarding aspect of her journey as a fashion designer has been in being able to “strengthen our bonds with our community here in Detroit through our Expert Sewer Apprenticeship.” Since then, the brand has expanded its community programming.

The space will be host to community workshops.

Hope for Flowers already has programs in queue like its “Spirit Dolls” hand-making workshop held Thursday evenings with fiber artist Nawili G., a youth art enrichment class with multiple sessions and basic gardening workshops like one held earlier this month.