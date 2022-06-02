Skip to main content
‘Global Fashion Statement’ Made at U.N. for Inaugural Conscious Fashion Meeting

The United Nations' Conscious Fashion and Lifestyle Network's first annual meeting hosted Mara Hoffman, Tracy Reese and more stakeholders.

The chamber at the United Nations
The chamber at the United Nations where the Conscious Fashion and Lifestyle Network inaugural meeting was held. WWD/Kaley Roshitsh

It was an eco-fashion echo chamber at the United Nations on Thursday.

The U.N. Conscious Fashion Campaign and Lifestyle Network held its first annual meeting for fashion leaders, media, tastemakers and delegates — drawing dozens of attendees to showcase how fashion is making strides toward a more inclusive and sustainable industry.

Calling upon fashion’s collective power, Ambassador Alexander Marschik, permanent representative of Austria to the U.N., gave a call to action. “We have eight years to go to complete the [Sustainable Development Goals], that’s 32 regular fashion seasons. That’s not a lot of time, but with your help — with the active involvement from industry leaders, cultural icons, influential press — the fashion and lifestyle sector can make a difference, a real contribution to healing the planet and making it livable for our kids and future generations. That wouldn’t be a local trend, not a seasonal collection, not a fast fashion bubble. That would be a real global fashion statement.”

Lenzing, The Lycra Company, DressX, Textile Exchange and the Council of Fashion Designers of America were among the represented speakers. Designers such as Tracy Reese, Mara Hoffman and Patrick McDowell also spoke at the event.

In a conversation on responsible design, McDowell, who is the sustainable design director at Pinko and counts Swarovski and Burberry in his upcycling repertoire, made the case for sustainability.

“It’s been really powerful because we’ve proved on a global scale across multiple territories that we can redesign and remake last season’s pieces of clothing and fabric into a commercially viable collection,” McDowell said. “Right now that’s really important because we need these case studies to prove to the industry that actually, yes, they can do it, too. It is possible and these things can sell.”

In an earlier discussion, Tracy Reese — who is reinvesting in her hometown of Detroit with her latest Hope for Flowers line in the form of job training and other means — is grateful for her business’ growth and continued longevity. She also called out the hurdles in getting the rest of the industry on board.

“It’s just product, product, product and there’s no mention of where it’s from or how it’s created. I think we need so much more industry buy-in. We need the support of the key players in our industry to raise awareness about responsible fashion, so customers can start to look for it and find it on site,” Reese said.

The mentioned “industry buy-in” is a repeat discussion stretched across stakeholders as policymakers look to isolate and regulate fashion (with the “Fabric Act” the latest attempt Stateside).

Gabriela Hearst painted a road where many paths lead to “climate success.”

“The good news is that, with commitment, there are several paths to climate success.” She highlighted conservation, rewilding and renewable energy among the immediate actions, adding one other callout. “We also need to have a movement that empowers women, because I’m convinced that without women in powerful positions a lot of these changes will not occur.”

