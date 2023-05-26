×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: May 26, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Olivier Rousteing Encourages Design Grads to Embrace Uniqueness

Business

Chanel to Ramp Up Investments to Bolster Brand Equity

Fashion

Louis Vuitton Resort Inspired by Underwater Creatures

UPS, IMG Launch Fund to Help HBCU Designers Debut at New York Fashion Week

Three designers are set to get support for their first NYFW shows.

An ad for the NYFW: The Shows Small Business Grant Supported by UPS features a model blurred as she's walking down a runway with text over the top that says "The Runway Needs You...apply now"
An ad for the NYFW: The Shows Small Business Grant Supported by UPS. Courtesy of UPS.

UPS might not have been first to mind to support emerging designers destined for fashion week, but the shipping and logistics company is committed to giving small businesses with diverse leadership a chance to realize their visions.

Now, a newly launched partnership with IMG, called NYFW: The Shows Small Business Grant Supported by UPS, will provide funding for three designers from historically black colleges and universities to produce a fashion show at NYFW this September. The $150,000 grant will be shared across the three awardees ($50,000 for each designer).

“UPS is committed to fueling diverse-owned small businesses with the funding and resources they need to be successful, and this program is designed to give Black creators a platform to grow their businesses,” Kevin Warren, UPS executive vice president and chief marketing officer, told WWD. “HBCUs are an institution for cultivating Black excellence and Black culture. They build communities, foster creativity and develop the next generation of entrepreneurs. The goal of the program is to strengthen the pipeline of Black creatives coming out of HBCUs and support them in finding success.”

Related Galleries

Applicants will be asked to submit their designs to a committee of industry experts including Warren, as well as Ali Bird, senior vice president of global talent strategy and incubation at talent agency WME Fashion; Anthony Demetrius, director of programming and designer partnerships for IMG Fashion Events & Properties, and Kahlana Barfield Brown, fashion and beauty editor and influencer. The committee will also serve as mentors to the awarded designers as they bring their fashion week shows to fruition.

For Barfield Brown, herself an HBCU graduate having attended Howard University, serving on the grant committee is an honor, she said. And she knows what she’s looking for in a candidate.

“I am committed to uplift and champion HBCU students in the realm of fashion. The voices and talents of Black designers remain vastly underrepresented in the fashion industry and I aspire to be a catalyst of change,” she told WWD. “I’m looking for someone with a really strong point of view of what they’re trying to say in the world of fashion, with a commitment to precision and detail.”

This new grant is an extension of UPS’ Proudly Unstoppable campaign to support Black-owned small businesses and its Be Unstoppable gear, the sales of which go toward shoring up the same effort. But it’s not the first time UPS was involved in supporting fashion designers. Last September the company highlighted Latine designers through a limited-edition capsule collection with Angelo Baque, founder of clothing label Awake New York and former brand director for Supreme. And it was during the February shows at NYFW that UPS dropped its very first Be Unstoppable apparel collection, as well as partnered with nonprofit In the Blk to support emerging Black fashion designers.

“Major fashion houses start out as small businesses,” Warren said. “By helping these entrepreneurs and designers make their mark on a global stage, we are empowering them with the access and visibility they need to grow their brands. UPS knows that small businesses are cultural elevators and the backbone of the fashion industry, so we look forward to celebrating them!”

Applications for the NYFW: The Shows Small Business Grant Supported by UPS are open now through June 5 at nyfw.com/section/ups.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

UPS, IMG Launch Fund to Help HBCU Fashion Designers Debut at NYFW

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

UPS, IMG Launch Fund to Help HBCU Fashion Designers Debut at NYFW

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

UPS, IMG Launch Fund to Help HBCU Fashion Designers Debut at NYFW

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

UPS, IMG Launch Fund to Help HBCU Fashion Designers Debut at NYFW

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

UPS, IMG Launch Fund to Help HBCU Fashion Designers Debut at NYFW

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

UPS, IMG Launch Fund to Help HBCU Fashion Designers Debut at NYFW

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

UPS, IMG Launch Fund to Help HBCU Fashion Designers Debut at NYFW

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

UPS, IMG Launch Fund to Help HBCU Fashion Designers Debut at NYFW

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

UPS, IMG Launch Fund to Help HBCU Fashion Designers Debut at NYFW

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

UPS, IMG Launch Fund to Help HBCU Fashion Designers Debut at NYFW

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

UPS, IMG Launch Fund to Help HBCU Fashion Designers Debut at NYFW

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

UPS, IMG Launch Fund to Help HBCU Fashion Designers Debut at NYFW

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

UPS, IMG Launch Fund to Help HBCU Fashion Designers Debut at NYFW

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

UPS, IMG Launch Fund to Help HBCU Fashion Designers Debut at NYFW

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

UPS, IMG Launch Fund to Help HBCU Fashion Designers Debut at NYFW

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

UPS, IMG Launch Fund to Help HBCU Fashion Designers Debut at NYFW

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

UPS, IMG Launch Fund to Help HBCU Fashion Designers Debut at NYFW

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

UPS, IMG Launch Fund to Help HBCU Fashion Designers Debut at NYFW

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

UPS, IMG Launch Fund to Help HBCU Fashion Designers Debut at NYFW

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

UPS, IMG Launch Fund to Help HBCU Fashion Designers Debut at NYFW

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

UPS, IMG Launch Fund to Help HBCU Fashion Designers Debut at NYFW

Hot Summer Bags

UPS, IMG Launch Fund to Help HBCU Fashion Designers Debut at NYFW

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

UPS, IMG Launch Fund to Help HBCU Fashion Designers Debut at NYFW

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

UPS, IMG Launch Fund to Help HBCU Fashion Designers Debut at NYFW

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

UPS, IMG Launch Fund to Help HBCU Fashion Designers Debut at NYFW

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

UPS, IMG Launch Fund to Help HBCU Fashion Designers Debut at NYFW

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

UPS, IMG Launch Fund to Help HBCU Fashion Designers Debut at NYFW

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

UPS, IMG Launch Fund to Help HBCU Fashion Designers Debut at NYFW

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

UPS, IMG Launch Fund to Help HBCU Fashion Designers Debut at NYFW

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

UPS, IMG Launch Fund to Help HBCU Fashion Designers Debut at NYFW

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

UPS, IMG Launch Fund to Help HBCU Fashion Designers Debut at NYFW

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

UPS, IMG Launch Fund to Help HBCU Fashion Designers Debut at NYFW

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

UPS, IMG Launch Fund to Help HBCU Fashion Designers Debut at NYFW

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

UPS, IMG Launch Fund to Help HBCU Fashion Designers Debut at NYFW

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

UPS, IMG Launch Fund to Help HBCU Fashion Designers Debut at NYFW

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

UPS, IMG Launch Fund to Help HBCU Fashion Designers Debut at NYFW

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

UPS, IMG Launch Fund to Help HBCU Fashion Designers Debut at NYFW

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

UPS, IMG Launch Fund to Help HBCU Fashion Designers Debut at NYFW

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

UPS, IMG Launch Fund to Help HBCU Fashion Designers Debut at NYFW

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

UPS, IMG Launch Fund to Help HBCU Fashion Designers Debut at NYFW

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

UPS, IMG Launch Fund to Help HBCU Fashion Designers Debut at NYFW

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad