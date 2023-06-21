Veja, Cameron Russell to Host Book Signing on Activism, Feminism

Veja is hosting a book signing and discussion Wednesday night at its Mulberry Street store in New York, celebrating a new summer activism read.

The book titled, “Young and Restless: The Girls Who Sparked America’s Revolutions” by journalist Mattie Kahn recounts the untold, true story of teenage girls kicking off revolutionary acts. Activist and model Cameron Russell — a vocal advocate in the climate and sustainable fashion sphere — will join Kahn in conversation.

Per the description by publisher Penguin Random House, the book explores young women who have been “disenfranchised and discounted,” recounting the true story behind major social movements in America that teenage girls have all but exclusively ignited.

“Nine months before Rosa Parks kicked off the bus boycotts, Claudette Colvin was arrested for refusing to give up her seat on a segregated bus in Montgomery, Alabama,” the excerpt read. “She was fifteen. In 1912, women’s rights activists organized a massive march in support of women’s suffrage. Leading them up Fifth Avenue in Manhattan was not one of the mothers of the movement, but a teenage Chinese immigrant named Mabel Ping-Hua Lee. Half a century before the better-known movements for workers’ rights began, over 1,500 girls — some as young as ten — walked out of factories in Lowell, Massachusetts, demanding safer working conditions and higher wages in one of the nation’s first-ever labor strikes.”

Kahn’s book follows a series of labor releases in the past few years, including Kim Kelly’s “Fight Like Hell” (2022), which covered fashion organizing efforts surrounding the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire in 1911, and the modern prologue around Amazon Labor Union amid the pandemic.

The book signing is one of many in-store panels and events Veja hosted recently.