WhatsApp, U.N. Team to Take on Climate Doom

The United Nations and WhatsApp are teaming up to take on climate doom (the idea that it’s too late to do anything about the state of global warming) and misinformation.

In a partnership launched Thursday, the messaging app deployed an automated messaging service that shares tips with users on how to shift to more sustainable lifestyles. In the messaging service, users can pick a sustainable action — be it reusing and repairing clothes, switching energy providers or eating more plant-based meals — learn more about it, share it with friends and log their individual actions. Under the U.N.’s ActNow campaign, which preceded the WhatsApp partnership, users logged more than 6 million individual climate actions across the mobile app and messaging functions.

The U.N. Climate Action messaging service on WhatsApp is available in English for now, with more languages to be added in the coming months.

The efforts, according to Melissa Fleming, Under-Secretary-General for global communications at the U.N. “allows us to reach people directly and inspire them to be changemakers” starting with a targeted geo-campaign that focuses on consumers in the top-polluting countries, despite emissions impact being concentrated among a few polluting corporations.

Earlier this month, the U.N. Conscious Fashion and Lifestyle Network held its first annual meeting convening dozens of attendees to showcase how fashion is making strides toward a more inclusive and sustainable industry. This week, fashion leaders — including sustainability activist and model Amber Valletta — returned to the U.N. headquarters for World Ocean Day, which fell on June 8.

A slew of brand announcements also backed up climate awareness efforts.

Luxury footwear brand Essen the Label launched its “Waste to Wonder” initiative to celebrate World Ocean Day encouraging people to spend time outdoors and take a moment to clean up their local beach, park or community. In the act of service, Essen asked users to snap a photo of their good deed, sharing the image and tagging the brand on Instagram to receive a $50 voucher. Meanwhile, fast fashion e-tailer Princess Polly teamed up with ocean conservation nonprofit, Lonely Whale, to create a 10-piece capsule collection in honor of World Oceans Day.

