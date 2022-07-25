Who Made September 2022 Conscious Fashion Campaign Honoree A-List

This September, the new A-list are those aligned with a conscious fashion collective.

The Conscious Fashion Campaign, like the Fashion Impact Fund, is an initiative of the United Nations Office for Partnerships and the PVBLIC Foundation. Announced Monday, the new cohort of honorees are being paraded this September for New York Fashion Week.

Judges included media (including WWD’s own executive editor Tara Donaldson) and other fashion industry veterans. The ethical fashion honorees span innovators in fields like mycelium, as well as social justice entrepreneurs, activists and brand builders.

The roundup includes Teju Adisa-Farrar, environmental equity consultant and independent researcher; Alissa Baier-Lentz, cofounder and chief operating officer, Kintra Fibers; Tamburai Chirume, cofounder and managing director, The African Academy of Fashion by OneOfEach; Victoria Jenkins, founder and chief executive officer, Unhidden; Nkwo Onwuka, founder and creative director, NKWO Transform; Josephine Philips, founder and CEO, Sojo; Madhu Vaishnav, founder of Saheli Women; Rebecca van Bergen, founder and executive director of Nest; Nancy Volpe Beringer, “Project Runway” alum and founder of The Vault by Volpe Beringer, and Sophia Wang, cofounder and chief of culture at MycoWorks.

In an interview with WWD, Kerry Bannigan, media aficionado and executive director of the Fashion Impact Fund, said the overarching premise behind the Conscious Fashion Campaign (an initiative of the Fashion Impact Fund) recognition is to point the finger back to the ways women are carrying sustainable fashion forward.

Bannigan said these honorees are “so focused on their mission at hand” that resources for marketing and other expenses are rarely considered. Efforts like the Conscious Fashion Campaign shed a light on the “importance of this work,” validating their achievements.

As with last year — where honorees were cast in a mass billboard campaign in iconic New York landmarks like Times Square — this year’s honorees will have the same star treatment.