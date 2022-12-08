Inside Chopard’s 5th Avenue Flagship Store

Share this article on Facebook Share this article on Twitter Share this article on Tumblr Share this article on Pin It Share this article on Reddit Share this article on LinkedIn Share this article on WhatsApp Share this article on Email Print this article Share this article on Talk Share this article on Facebook Share this article on Twitter Share this article on Tumblr Share this article on Pin It Share this article on Reddit Share this article on LinkedIn Share this article on WhatsApp Share this article on Email Print this article Share this article on Talk WWD style director Alex Badia gives an introduction of the new Chopard flagship boutique on 5th Avenue in New York, delving into some of its exclusive pieces.