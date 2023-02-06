×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: February 6, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Gabriela Hearst, Chloé CEO Detail Progress on Their Long-term ‘Mission’

Fashion

SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Relocates Boutique

Eye

All the Looks From the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

Episode 23: Fashion on Our Minds

WWD’s Alex Badia and Rolling Stone’s Kyle Rice help break down the latest fashion trends.

By
Arthur Zaczkiewicz, Evan Clark
Plus Icon
WWD Voices
WWD Voices

WWD Voices cohosts Evan Clark, deputy managing editor of WWD, and Arthur Zaczkiewicz, executive editor of strategic content development at WWD, invited Alex Badia, style director of WWD, and a special guest, Kyle Rice, senior multimedia editor at WWD sister publication Rolling Stone, to share insights into current fashion trends. 

What’s hot? A revitalization of Rave Culture, noted Rice. But, like other fashion trends, there’s no one overarching theme. Instead, Rave Culture is joined by other trends and is sprinkled throughout the market. And there are new ones rapidly emerging every day. For example, Badia fully expects Goth styles to make a strong presence at fashion week. Thank you, Wednesday Addams.

Click here to listen to the episode.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Episode 23: Fashion on Our Minds

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Episode 23: Fashion on Our Minds

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Episode 23: Fashion on Our Minds

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Episode 23: Fashion on Our Minds

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Episode 23: Fashion on Our Minds

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Episode 23: Fashion on Our Minds

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Episode 23: Fashion on Our Minds

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Episode 23: Fashion on Our Minds

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Episode 23: Fashion on Our Minds

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Episode 23: Fashion on Our Minds

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Episode 23: Fashion on Our Minds

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Episode 23: Fashion on Our Minds

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Episode 23: Fashion on Our Minds

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Episode 23: Fashion on Our Minds

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Episode 23: Fashion on Our Minds

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Episode 23: Fashion on Our Minds

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Episode 23: Fashion on Our Minds

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Episode 23: Fashion on Our Minds

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Episode 23: Fashion on Our Minds

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Episode 23: Fashion on Our Minds

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Episode 23: Fashion on Our Minds

Hot Summer Bags

Episode 23: Fashion on Our Minds

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Episode 23: Fashion on Our Minds

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Episode 23: Fashion on Our Minds

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Episode 23: Fashion on Our Minds

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Episode 23: Fashion on Our Minds

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Episode 23: Fashion on Our Minds

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Episode 23: Fashion on Our Minds

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Episode 23: Fashion on Our Minds

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Episode 23: Fashion on Our Minds

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Episode 23: Fashion on Our Minds

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Episode 23: Fashion on Our Minds

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Episode 23: Fashion on Our Minds

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Episode 23: Fashion on Our Minds

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Episode 23: Fashion on Our Minds

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Episode 23: Fashion on Our Minds

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Episode 23: Fashion on Our Minds

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Episode 23: Fashion on Our Minds

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Episode 23: Fashion on Our Minds

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Episode 23: Fashion on Our Minds

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Episode 23: Fashion on Our Minds

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Episode 23: Fashion on Our Minds

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad