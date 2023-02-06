Episode 23: Fashion on Our Minds

WWD Voices cohosts Evan Clark, deputy managing editor of WWD, and Arthur Zaczkiewicz, executive editor of strategic content development at WWD, invited Alex Badia, style director of WWD, and a special guest, Kyle Rice, senior multimedia editor at WWD sister publication Rolling Stone, to share insights into current fashion trends.

What’s hot? A revitalization of Rave Culture, noted Rice. But, like other fashion trends, there’s no one overarching theme. Instead, Rave Culture is joined by other trends and is sprinkled throughout the market. And there are new ones rapidly emerging every day. For example, Badia fully expects Goth styles to make a strong presence at fashion week. Thank you, Wednesday Addams.

