Friday's Digital Daily: December 2, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Farfetch Outlook Sends Stock Down 34.9%

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton Picks Date for 2024 Cruise Show

Accessories

Footwear News Achievement Awards Honor Dua Lipa, Christian Louboutin  and Pay Tribute to Virgil Abloh

Episode 19:  Catching Up With the Founder of Paka

Kris Cody shares insights about his sustainable outdoor apparel brand.

WWD Voices
Catching up with the founder of Paka.

Paka was founded in Peru, and notes that its mission “is to create natural, all-purpose clothing for people who love the outdoors.” The company said it is doing this “by innovating with alpaca fiber and other materials that are healthier for people and the planet, so that consumers can connect to our natural world, make more conscious choices, and support the communities where our products come from.”

In the latest episode of WWD Voices, co-host Arthur Zaczkiewicz speaks with the founder of Paka’s, Kris Cody, about the brand, its products, and what guides the company’s sustainable practices.

CLICK HERE to listen to the episode.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

