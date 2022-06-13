Skip to main content
Monday's Digital Daily: June 13, 2022

Business

Kering Is Betting on Cryptocurrencies

Accessories

Gucci Unveils High Jewelry Collection With Campaign Fronted by Jessica Chastain

Business

What’s Selling This Spring? Printed and Brightly Colored Dresses, Wide-leg Trousers and Blazers

Episode 14: BMO Capital Markets’ Simeon Siegel Take on the State of Retail

Evan Clark is joined by Simeon Siegel, who shares insights into retail stock valuations.

Simeon Siegel is an award-winning analyst. Fairchild Studio

In this episode of WWD Voices, show host Evan Clark discusses the state of retail, stock prices, and valuations with Simeon Siegel of BMO Capital Markets.

As managing director and senior analyst at BMO Capital Markets, Siegel focuses on retail and e-commerce. He has been named a Rising Star of Wall Street by Institutional Investor and a Rising Star of Equity Research by Business Insider as well as a Top Stock Picker by StarMine and a Top Earnings Estimator by Thomson Reuters and Refinitiv.

Aside from his take on the current state of retail in this episode, Siegel also ponders if Nike could become Nike if it was just starting out today. Good question ….

