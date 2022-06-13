Episode 14: BMO Capital Markets’ Simeon Siegel Take on the State of Retail

In this episode of WWD Voices, show host Evan Clark discusses the state of retail, stock prices, and valuations with Simeon Siegel of BMO Capital Markets.

Simeon Siegel Nick Coleman

As managing director and senior analyst at BMO Capital Markets, Siegel focuses on retail and e-commerce. He has been named a Rising Star of Wall Street by Institutional Investor and a Rising Star of Equity Research by Business Insider as well as a Top Stock Picker by StarMine and a Top Earnings Estimator by Thomson Reuters and Refinitiv.

Aside from his take on the current state of retail in this episode, Siegel also ponders if Nike could become Nike if it was just starting out today. Good question ….