×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: August 30, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Will the Hottest Ticket at September Fashion Weeks Be an NFT?

Men's

Y2K Is Slowly Returning in Streetwear

Business

Wuhan’s Post-pandemic Surge to Central China’s Most Important Retail Hub

Episode 17: Leveraging The Power of Google Shopping

In this episode, Stephanie Horton from Google is interviewed by WWD's Evan Clark.

WWD Voices
Episode 17 Fairchild Studio

In this episode, WWD’s Evan Clark interviews Stephanie Horton, who is the global consumer marketing director of commerce at Google. Horton shares insights into Google Shopping, and how it can empower brands and retailers. Click here to listen:

https://playlist.megaphone.fm?e=PMC1741593863

Episode 17: Tapping The Power of

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Episode 17: Tapping The Power of

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Episode 17: Tapping The Power of

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Episode 17: Tapping The Power of

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Episode 17: Tapping The Power of

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Episode 17: Tapping The Power of

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Episode 17: Tapping The Power of

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Episode 17: Tapping The Power of

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Episode 17: Tapping The Power of

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Episode 17: Tapping The Power of

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Episode 17: Tapping The Power of

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Episode 17: Tapping The Power of

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Episode 17: Tapping The Power of

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Episode 17: Tapping The Power of

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Episode 17: Tapping The Power of

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Episode 17: Tapping The Power of

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Episode 17: Tapping The Power of

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Episode 17: Tapping The Power of

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Episode 17: Tapping The Power of

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Episode 17: Tapping The Power of

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Episode 17: Tapping The Power of

Hot Summer Bags

Episode 17: Tapping The Power of

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Episode 17: Tapping The Power of

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Episode 17: Tapping The Power of

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Episode 17: Tapping The Power of

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Episode 17: Tapping The Power of

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Episode 17: Tapping The Power of

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Episode 17: Tapping The Power of

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Episode 17: Tapping The Power of

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Episode 17: Tapping The Power of

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Episode 17: Tapping The Power of

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Episode 17: Tapping The Power of

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Episode 17: Tapping The Power of

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Episode 17: Tapping The Power of

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Episode 17: Tapping The Power of

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Episode 17: Tapping The Power of

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Episode 17: Tapping The Power of

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Episode 17: Tapping The Power of

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Episode 17: Tapping The Power of

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Episode 17: Tapping The Power of

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Episode 17: Tapping The Power of

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Episode 17: Tapping The Power of

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Episode 17: Tapping The Power of

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Episode 17: Tapping The Power of

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Episode 17: Tapping The Power of

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Episode 17: Tapping The Power of

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Episode 17: Tapping The Power of

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad