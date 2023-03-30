Episode 25: Opportunities in Online Marketplaces

This episode of WWD Voices features Adrien Nussenbaum, cofounder and co-chief executive officer of Mirakl, which is a software-as-a-service solution used by leading brands and retailers to manage their third-party marketplace and drop-ship businesses.

Nussenbaum is also the coauthor of “The Online Marketplace Advantage: Sell More, Scale Faster and Create a World-Class Digital Customer Experience” (Wiley; March 21, 2023) which is a how-to guide for launching a successful marketplace. Nussenbaum coauthored the book with Philippe Corrot, which the publishers describe as “the duo behind more than 350 of the world’s most successful marketplaces.” The book reveals the strategies that businesses need to take the lead in launching their own marketplace.

Click HERE to listen to the podcast.