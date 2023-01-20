Episode 22: Meet Hanesbrands’ Sustainability Guru

In this episode, Arthur Zaczkiewicz, executive editor of Strategic Content Development at WWD, catches up with Chris Fox, Hanesbrands’ chief sustainability officer.

Fox said sustainability is a top priority for the $6.5 billion company. But setting and reaching goals is not done in a vacuum. “Many of these issues, like climate change, are big, complex issues that nobody is going to solve on their own,” Fox said. “With packaging, for example, companies need to team up with their retailers. You need to work with a range of partners if you’re going to move the needle on any of these issues.”

Click here to listen to the episode.