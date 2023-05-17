×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: May 17, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Runway

Gucci Cruise 2024 Lands at Seoul’s Historic Gyeongbokgung Palace

Business

Target Tops Profit Estimates, Projects $500M Shrink Increase This Year

Fashion

Cannes Film Festival Opens With Michael Douglas Honor

Episode 27: AI’s Arrival, In Retail and the World

In this episode, WWD Voices cohost Evan Clark speaks with Jordan Fisher, CEO and founder of Standard AI.

wwd voices episode 27

This episode of WWD Voices features Jordan Fisher, chief executive officer and founder of Standard AI, which has pioneered the use of artificial intelligence in retail

While Standard AI has worked to bring automated checkout to the convenience retail sector, he said the technology is going to become second nature in fashion.

“Often we don’t know how much better something can be until we experience it,” Fisher said. “But once you take away friction from a particular experience, it’s really hard to go back.”

He also touches on how AI doesn’t need a Steve Jobs figure and just why the technology is so potent and has stirred up so many concerns.

“There’s a qualitatively different piece of this technology,” he said. “It’s tapping into what I consider the most powerful force on the planet, which is intelligence.”

Click HERE to listen.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Episode 27: AI’s Arrival, In Retail and the World

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Episode 27: AI’s Arrival, In Retail and the World

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Episode 27: AI’s Arrival, In Retail and the World

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Episode 27: AI’s Arrival, In Retail and the World

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Episode 27: AI’s Arrival, In Retail and the World

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Episode 27: AI’s Arrival, In Retail and the World

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Episode 27: AI’s Arrival, In Retail and the World

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Episode 27: AI’s Arrival, In Retail and the World

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Episode 27: AI’s Arrival, In Retail and the World

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Episode 27: AI’s Arrival, In Retail and the World

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Episode 27: AI’s Arrival, In Retail and the World

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Episode 27: AI’s Arrival, In Retail and the World

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Episode 27: AI’s Arrival, In Retail and the World

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Episode 27: AI’s Arrival, In Retail and the World

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Episode 27: AI’s Arrival, In Retail and the World

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Episode 27: AI’s Arrival, In Retail and the World

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Episode 27: AI’s Arrival, In Retail and the World

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Episode 27: AI’s Arrival, In Retail and the World

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Episode 27: AI’s Arrival, In Retail and the World

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Episode 27: AI’s Arrival, In Retail and the World

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Episode 27: AI’s Arrival, In Retail and the World

Hot Summer Bags

Episode 27: AI’s Arrival, In Retail and the World

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Episode 27: AI’s Arrival, In Retail and the World

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Episode 27: AI’s Arrival, In Retail and the World

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Episode 27: AI’s Arrival, In Retail and the World

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Episode 27: AI’s Arrival, In Retail and the World

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Episode 27: AI’s Arrival, In Retail and the World

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Episode 27: AI’s Arrival, In Retail and the World

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Episode 27: AI’s Arrival, In Retail and the World

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Episode 27: AI’s Arrival, In Retail and the World

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Episode 27: AI’s Arrival, In Retail and the World

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Episode 27: AI’s Arrival, In Retail and the World

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Episode 27: AI’s Arrival, In Retail and the World

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Episode 27: AI’s Arrival, In Retail and the World

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Episode 27: AI’s Arrival, In Retail and the World

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Episode 27: AI’s Arrival, In Retail and the World

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Episode 27: AI’s Arrival, In Retail and the World

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Episode 27: AI’s Arrival, In Retail and the World

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Episode 27: AI’s Arrival, In Retail and the World

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Episode 27: AI’s Arrival, In Retail and the World

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Episode 27: AI’s Arrival, In Retail and the World

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad