Episode 27: AI’s Arrival, In Retail and the World

This episode of WWD Voices features Jordan Fisher, chief executive officer and founder of Standard AI, which has pioneered the use of artificial intelligence in retail.

While Standard AI has worked to bring automated checkout to the convenience retail sector, he said the technology is going to become second nature in fashion.

“Often we don’t know how much better something can be until we experience it,” Fisher said. “But once you take away friction from a particular experience, it’s really hard to go back.”

He also touches on how AI doesn’t need a Steve Jobs figure and just why the technology is so potent and has stirred up so many concerns.

“There’s a qualitatively different piece of this technology,” he said. “It’s tapping into what I consider the most powerful force on the planet, which is intelligence.”

Click HERE to listen.