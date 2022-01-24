Bonus Episode — Re-weaving the Fabric of Retail: Accenture Fjord Trends 2022

Now in its 15th year, Accenture’s Fjord Trends report is a must-read dossier on what matters most at retail for the coming year. In this special bonus episode of the Retail’s Responsible Reset Series with Accenture, WWD Voices host Arthur Zaczkiewicz is joined by series guest host Jill Standish, Senior Managing Director-Global Lead, Retail of Accenture, and Mark Curtis, Head of Innovation and Thought Leadership of Accenture Interactive and author of the Fjord Trends report, to share and discuss this year’s five consumer behavior trends impacting retail and fashion apparel.