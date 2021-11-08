Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: November 5, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Supreme Teases a Collaboration with Tiffany & Co.

Eye

16Arlington Designer Federica ‘Kikka’ Cavenati Dies at 28

Business

What President Biden’s COVID-19 Mandate Means to the Industry

Episode 3: Re-Imagining The Workforce

Success today requires taking a “people-centric” approach.

By
Fairchild Studio
Plus Icon
WWD voices
FMG Studio

Amid massive changes in the retail workforce, brands are not only rethinking how to retain workers but how to train them for long-term success. And that means taking a “people-centric” approach.

In this episode of WWD Voices, and as part of the Retail’s Responsible Reset Series with Accenture, host Arthur Zaczkiewicz is in conversation with Joseph Taiano, Managing Director of Marketing for Consumer Industries at Accenture, and Sarah Dunn, Global Human Resources Officer at Tapestry, discussing current labor woes and why putting people first matters.

Episode 3: Re-Imagining The Workforce

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Episode 3: Re-Imagining The Workforce

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Episode 3: Re-Imagining The Workforce

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Episode 3: Re-Imagining The Workforce

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Episode 3: Re-Imagining The Workforce

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Episode 3: Re-Imagining The Workforce

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Episode 3: Re-Imagining The Workforce

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Episode 3: Re-Imagining The Workforce

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Episode 3: Re-Imagining The Workforce

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Episode 3: Re-Imagining The Workforce

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Episode 3: Re-Imagining The Workforce

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Episode 3: Re-Imagining The Workforce

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Episode 3: Re-Imagining The Workforce

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Episode 3: Re-Imagining The Workforce

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Episode 3: Re-Imagining The Workforce

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Episode 3: Re-Imagining The Workforce

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Episode 3: Re-Imagining The Workforce

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Episode 3: Re-Imagining The Workforce

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Episode 3: Re-Imagining The Workforce

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Episode 3: Re-Imagining The Workforce

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Episode 3: Re-Imagining The Workforce

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Episode 3: Re-Imagining The Workforce

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Episode 3: Re-Imagining The Workforce

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Episode 3: Re-Imagining The Workforce

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Episode 3: Re-Imagining The Workforce

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Episode 3: Re-Imagining The Workforce

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Episode 3: Re-Imagining The Workforce

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Episode 3: Re-Imagining The Workforce

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Episode 3: Re-Imagining The Workforce

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Episode 3: Re-Imagining The Workforce

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Episode 3: Re-Imagining The Workforce

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Episode 3: Re-Imagining The Workforce

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Episode 3: Re-Imagining The Workforce

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Episode 3: Re-Imagining The Workforce

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Episode 3: Re-Imagining The Workforce

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Episode 3: Re-Imagining The Workforce

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Episode 3: Re-Imagining The Workforce

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad