Friday's Digital Daily: November 12, 2021

Six Years On, Farfetch Answers Johann Rupert’s Call for Collaboration

Moore From L.A.: Dishing With Bob Mackie, Fashion’s ‘Mr. Hollywood’ Ahead of His Time

Renzo Rosso on Solidarity, Growing OTB to 1.5B Group and IPO Window

Episode 4: Re-engineering the Supply Chain

Fashion is moving fast to counter the tangle of disruptions caused by the pandemic.

Episode 4: Re-engineering the Supply Chain
With factories shut down by COVID-19, ships backed up at ports, and containers stuck on the wrong side of the world, the importance of the supply chain has come into sharp focus headed into the key holiday season.

In this episode of WWD Voices, part of the Retail’s Responsible Reset Series with Accenture, hosts Evan Clark and Arthur Zaczkiewicz get the latest from Dennis Mullahy, chief supply chain officer at Macy’s Inc. The bad news? The supply chain isn’t going to untangle anytime soon. The good news? Mullahy promises Santa will indeed make it to 34 Street this year.

Episode 4: Re-engineering the Supply Chain

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Episode 4: Re-engineering the Supply Chain

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Episode 4: Re-engineering the Supply Chain

Episode 4: Re-engineering the Supply Chain

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Episode 4: Re-engineering the Supply Chain

Episode 4: Re-engineering the Supply Chain

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Episode 4: Re-engineering the Supply Chain

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Episode 4: Re-engineering the Supply Chain

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

