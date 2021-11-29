Episode 6: Re-purposing The Store

In this post-pandemic retail market, traditional retail isn’t working. Consumer preferences have changed, and when shoppers visit a physical store they come equipped with higher expectations. And they want more than just personalized service, shoppers want to be wowed and romanced. And they want to engage a brand on a higher level.

In this episode, guest host Jill Standish of Accenture chats with Jaryn Bloom, group president of retail at Michael Kors, about the new customer experience, re-imagining the physical store, and why the future success of retail may lie in its roots.