Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: December 3, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Holiday Beauty Searches Point to Lip, Fragrance Growth

Beauty

Ulta Beauty CEO Dave Kimbell Bullish on Brick-and-mortar and Makeup

Beauty

Star Trainer Tracy Anderson on Shifting Conversations

Episode 7: Re-enforcing ESG

Environmental, social, and governance issues are now front and center in fashion.

WWD Voices 7
Fairchild Studio

Doing well isn’t good enough anymore, fashion companies of all sizes have become infused with purpose. But keeping up with, let alone leading in the rapidly evolving world of environmental, social and governance issues is a big job.

In this episode of WWD Voices, part of the Retail’s Responsible Reset Series with Accenture, hosts Evan Clark and Arthur Zaczkiewicz speak to Thomas Berry, global director of sustainable business at Farfetch, about how the luxury e-commerce platform and the boutiques that use it stay on the right side of history.

Episode 7: Re-enforcing ESG

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Episode 7: Re-enforcing ESG

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Episode 7: Re-enforcing ESG

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Episode 7: Re-enforcing ESG

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Episode 7: Re-enforcing ESG

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Episode 7: Re-enforcing ESG

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Episode 7: Re-enforcing ESG

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Episode 7: Re-enforcing ESG

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Episode 7: Re-enforcing ESG

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Episode 7: Re-enforcing ESG

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Episode 7: Re-enforcing ESG

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Episode 7: Re-enforcing ESG

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Episode 7: Re-enforcing ESG

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Episode 7: Re-enforcing ESG

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Episode 7: Re-enforcing ESG

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Episode 7: Re-enforcing ESG

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Episode 7: Re-enforcing ESG

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Episode 7: Re-enforcing ESG

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Episode 7: Re-enforcing ESG

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Episode 7: Re-enforcing ESG

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Episode 7: Re-enforcing ESG

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Episode 7: Re-enforcing ESG

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Episode 7: Re-enforcing ESG

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Episode 7: Re-enforcing ESG

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Episode 7: Re-enforcing ESG

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Episode 7: Re-enforcing ESG

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Episode 7: Re-enforcing ESG

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Episode 7: Re-enforcing ESG

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Episode 7: Re-enforcing ESG

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Episode 7: Re-enforcing ESG

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Episode 7: Re-enforcing ESG

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Episode 7: Re-enforcing ESG

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Episode 7: Re-enforcing ESG

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Episode 7: Re-enforcing ESG

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Episode 7: Re-enforcing ESG

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Episode 7: Re-enforcing ESG

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Episode 7: Re-enforcing ESG

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad