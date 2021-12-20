Episode 9: Inclusive and Sustainable Beauty

In this post-peak-pandemic period, consumers are clearly more discerning. They are demanding greater transparency and sustainability from beauty brands. They also want beauty brands to be inclusive and to take a stand on social and environmental issues.

In this episode, host Arthur Zaczkiewicz is joined by guest host Audrey Depraeter-Montacel, Managing Director, Global Beauty Lead, Consumer Goods and Services, Accenture, and Nancy Mahon, Senior Vice President, Global Corporate Citizenship and Sustainability, The Estée Lauder Companies, to discuss what it takes to put ESG and inclusion initiatives into daily practice.