Retail’s Responsible Reset Series: Re-setting Retail — State of the Industry

In this premiere episode of WWD Voices, guest co-host Jill Standish of Accenture is joined by Levi Strauss & Co. CEO Chip Bergh to discuss the current state of retail, how leaders can lead through change and how CEOs have evolved in their roles.
WWD Voices guest co-host Jill Standish of Accenture is joined by Levi Strauss & Co. CEO Chip Bergh.
In this premiere episode of WWD Voices, guest co-host Jill Standish of Accenture is joined by Levi Strauss & Co. CEO Chip Bergh to discuss the current state of retail, how leaders can lead through change and how CEOs have evolved in their roles.
Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.Powered by WordPress.com VIP