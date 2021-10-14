Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: October 14, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Vuori Gets $400 Million Investment From SoftBank

Accessories

Why Are So Many Accessories Brands Going Into Ready-to-wear?

Business

Viva Las Vegas: Chanel Rebuilds at The Wynn

Welcome to WWD Voices

Join WWD's Evan Clark and Arthur Zaczkiewicz as we delve into the latest industry news and insights.

WWD Voices trailer
FMG Studio

Welcome to WWD Voices! Join WWD’s Evan Clark and Arthur Zaczkiewicz as we delve into the latest industry news and insights with special guests from the retail, fashion, luxury, and beauty industries.

Welcome to WWD Voices

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Welcome to WWD Voices

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Welcome to WWD Voices

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Welcome to WWD Voices

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Welcome to WWD Voices

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Welcome to WWD Voices

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Welcome to WWD Voices

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Welcome to WWD Voices

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Welcome to WWD Voices

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Welcome to WWD Voices

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Welcome to WWD Voices

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Welcome to WWD Voices

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Welcome to WWD Voices

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Welcome to WWD Voices

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Welcome to WWD Voices

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Welcome to WWD Voices

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Welcome to WWD Voices

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Welcome to WWD Voices

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Welcome to WWD Voices

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Welcome to WWD Voices

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Welcome to WWD Voices

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Welcome to WWD Voices

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Welcome to WWD Voices

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Welcome to WWD Voices

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Welcome to WWD Voices

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Welcome to WWD Voices

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Welcome to WWD Voices

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Welcome to WWD Voices

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Welcome to WWD Voices

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Welcome to WWD Voices

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Welcome to WWD Voices

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Welcome to WWD Voices

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Welcome to WWD Voices

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Welcome to WWD Voices

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Welcome to WWD Voices

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Welcome to WWD Voices

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Welcome to WWD Voices

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad