Thursday’s Digital Daily: December 23, 2021

Business

Selfridges Sold to Thailand’s Central Group and Austria’s Signa

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Victoria’s Secret Unveils Store of the Future in Chicago

Eye

Joan Didion: In Her Own Words

Bonus Episode: A Re-cap of the Top Retail, Fashion Surprises of 2021

Host Arthur Zaczkiewicz interviews WWD's Alex Badia and co-host Evan Clark.

WWD Voices

After the tumultuous, roller-coaster year of 2020, this past year was equally boisterous with new COVID variants emerging and policymakers wondering how to stay ahead of a pandemic that doesn’t want to end. But at retail and in fashion apparel, despite these challenges, consumers remained resilient. The past year was also full of surprising and sometimes shocking headlines.

In this bonus episode, host Arthur Zaczkiewicz asks co-host Evan Clark, WWD’s deputy managing editor and lead financial editor, and Alex Badia, WWD’s style director, to share their three most surprising news stories and trends of 2021.

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

