EXCLUSIVE: Why Balenciaga Brought Its Haute Couture Collection to China

EXCLUSIVE: Tiffany & Co. Unveils Most Expensive Design in Its History

EXCLUSIVE: JW Anderson to Show at Milan Men’s Fashion Week in January

Episode 5: Re-fining Data and Insights

Fashion companies are using data to get closer to their consumers.

Fashion brands have always loved style, but now they’ve come to love data — recording, tracking, and trying to understand every consumer shopping nuance.

And savvy companies are using data and insights to not just build closer connections to consumers, but to rework backend aspects of their businesses and redefine what a modern fashion player looks like.

In this episode of WWD Voices, part of the Retail’s Responsible Reset Series with Accenture, hosts Evan Clark and Arthur Zaczkiewicz speak with Velia Carboni, chief digital and technology officer of VF Corp., about how knowing more changes everything.

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

